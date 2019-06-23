AIOU admissions

Islamabad : The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold admissions for each semester in two phases to facilitate its over 1.4 million students around the country.

As per the new schedule, the admissions (autumn 2019) for Matric, FA,MS/MPhil, PhD and BS (face-to-face) will start from July 15.The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/MPhil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12.As per new schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B. Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.