A demonstration of flower art

Islamabad : Flower arranging is a satisfying hobby for those who love nature and beauty and to this end the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) conducted a workshop on the ‘Art of Flower Arranging.’ Organized by the members as a post Eid get together, the event was well-attended, had an air of festivity and was interesting. The demonstration was conducted by Anjum Mudassar, an entrepreneur with significant qualification in various National and International courses of Floral Art, with experience in conducting various workshops on similar topics.

The program began with recitations from the Holy Quran and their translations. After a brief introduction of the demonstrator, the floor was handed over to her and she started her presentation, stating at the outset that she would welcome an interactive session with the audience.

She began the demonstration by artfully bringing together different pieces of plants, giving the audience advice on how to preserve fresh leaves to make them last a long time. She gave ideas on how to utilize a variety of inexpensive containers such as shoeboxes and cardboard rolls to lend an artistic flair to the arrangement. These flower arrangements were suitable as decorative pieces for the living room, kitchen and the garden, in addition to being inexpensive and environmentally friendly.

Addressing the members, President of ABP&AW, Tahmeena Malik announced they had collected donations/Zakat worth PKR 400,000/- during the month Ramzan and these funds were used to provide rations to seventy households in under-privileged areas; clothes and necessary items to women at Dar-ul-Falah and to elderly persons residing in Aafiyat Elderly Home. Some of these funds were also directed to ABP&AW’s Peshawar Branch, where these were used to buy clothes for children attending the organization’s charity school, Ujala.

Highlighting the importance of the spirit of volunteerism and how a significant amount of success can be achieved when people come together with good intentions and a meaningful cause, in a bid to encourage more members to volunteer their time, she spoke of personal experiences of how meaningful and rewarding such small initiatives can be.