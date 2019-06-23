close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 24, 2019

Rising temperature

Newspost

 
June 24, 2019

According to some media reports, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced that two recent temperature readings have been accepted among the hottest recorded on Earth. One of the scorching marks came from the Middle East, the other from South Asia.

Rigorous investigations such as this independent temperature sensor calibration give us much higher confidence in our existing climate records, and consequently provide a solid basis for examining records being broken around the world and for studies of attribution of extremes to climate change. The WMO archive of weather and climate extremes includes the world’s highest and lowest temperatures, rainfall, heaviest hailstone, longest dry period, maximum gust of wind, as well as hemispheric weather and climate extremes.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

