New City Home residents protest against Pakistan Railways

PESHAWAR: The residents of the New City Home Housing Colony on the Grand Trunk Road staged a protest against the Pakistan Railways after blaming the entity of their electricity woes.

The angry dwellers came on the GT Road and staged a protest. They chanted slogans against the Pakistan Railways for not issuing the non-objection certificate (NOC) to give way to the main power transmission line to connect the area to the new feeder approved long ago.

The protesters said the colony which has a large number of houses had been facing power supply problems since long. They said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) took notice of the issue and approved a separate feeder for the colony. The residents said the Pesco staff had laid the power lines and fixed poles accordingly two years ago. They complained that the Pakistan Railways officials were using delaying tactics in allowing the electricity main transmission line pass through railways land.