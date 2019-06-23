‘Special attention must be given to every Nadra centre visitor’

National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) Director General Mir Ajam Khan Durrani conducted a meeting at Nadra’s regional headquarters and training sessions for the incharge officials of its centres in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

The spokesman for Nadra said that special instructions were conveyed on behalf of the Nadra DG in Sindh to the participants of the training sessions to improve the facilities for the masses. The incharge officials posted at different Nadra branches in six districts of Karachi were given special training so that they could provide maximum facilities to the applicants.

Similarly, the incharge officials at the Nadra centres in Sukkur, Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar were also given training.

Moreover, similar training session for the Nadra incharge officers were conducted in the remote areas of Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Tharparkar and other similar localities. The training sessions were organised to provide best, swift, transparent and trouble-free services to the applicants at the Nadra centres. The resolution of the public complaints in the shortest possible time was another major component of the training session.

The incharge officers of the Nadra centres were asked to shun negativity to the maximum possible extent and also to avoid deviation from the prescribed rules and procedures of the organisation at the time of public dealing.

DG Durrani said the Nadra incharge officers were also asked to promptly take action against all kind of corrupt practices and other acts against the laws of the organisations. He added that special attention should be given to every citizen coming to the Nadra centre.

He said the Nadra incharge officers should take personal interest in providing maximum facilities and speedy services to senior citizens coming to the Nadra offices for revalidation of their CNICs. He added that maximum facilities should be extended to senior citizens at the Nadra centres.