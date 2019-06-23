close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

Drive against tax defaulting vehicles starts today

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the E&T department is going to run a ‘Road Checking Campaign’ from June 24 to 27 across the province to nab tax defaulting vehicles.

Chawla advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes at the earliest to avoid any untoward situation during the campaign. He said that a number of teams have been constituted for the campaign and they have been directed to take action against tax defaulting vehicles because no one is above the law. He said they have been asked to treat the owners or drivers of the vehicles politely and perform their duties honestly.

He asked the officers to make all-out efforts to make the campaign a success. He directed the assigned teams not to disturb the flow of traffic during the campaign.

