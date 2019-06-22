close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Ex-sports board DG remanded in NAB custody

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday granted 14-day physical remand of former Punjab Sports Board Director General Usman Anwar to NAB, Lahore, on charges of embezzlement in the funds of the Punjab Youth Festival. The accused is facing charges of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules in award of contracts and committing embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the accountability court to grant 15-day physical remand of the accused, however, the court granted 14-day physical remand.

