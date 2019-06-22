close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

HIV awareness

Newspost

 
June 23, 2019

HIV is recognized as a health concern in Pakistan with the number of cases growing. Moderately high drug use and unprotected sexual relations have allowed the HIV epidemic to take hold in Pakistan, mainly among injection drug users (IDU) and sex workers. It has been observed that many HIV patients in Sindh remain without treatment.

It is the responsibility of the government to raise awareness regarding the HIV virus.

Areeba Muneer, Karachi

