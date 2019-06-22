Mohsin being considered for key post

KARACHI: Former Test batsman Mohsin Khan is being considered for the role of either chief selector or head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling changes due the team’s poor performance in the ongoing ICC 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Mohsin, who served as chief selector in 2010 and was also the interim coach in 2011, is being considered as favourite to be appointed to one of the two key posts after the World Cup.

Mohsin resigned as head of the PCB cricket committee a couple of days ago.

Pakistan have so far failed to impress at the ICC 2019 World Cup. Pakistan’s coaching staff led by head coach Mickey Arthur has come under fire after the team’s below-par performances.

The chairman of selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq is also facing criticism for some of the selections made for the World Cup.