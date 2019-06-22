Free from polio

After positive attempts at eradication of the polio virus, Pakistan still remains one of the only two countries (along with Afghanistan) in the world with the continued prevalence of the polio virus.

Three new polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total of this year’s cases to 26. The government should conduct some awareness campaigns in the country to educate parents about vaccinating their children against this virus. It is possible to see Pakistan in the list of polio-free countries if the concerned authorities and the public stand together to make sure that each child under five years of age is immunised.

Bakhtiyar Phullan, Kech