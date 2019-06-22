close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 23, 2019

Free from polio

Newspost

 
June 23, 2019

After positive attempts at eradication of the polio virus, Pakistan still remains one of the only two countries (along with Afghanistan) in the world with the continued prevalence of the polio virus.

Three new polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total of this year’s cases to 26. The government should conduct some awareness campaigns in the country to educate parents about vaccinating their children against this virus. It is possible to see Pakistan in the list of polio-free countries if the concerned authorities and the public stand together to make sure that each child under five years of age is immunised.

Bakhtiyar Phullan, Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost