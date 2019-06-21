Four held for killing abducted person

Islamabad: The Margallah Police have arrested four persons who abducted and later killed a person over old enmity, the police spokesman said.

He said that complainant Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar resident of Ali Pur, lodged a report with Margallah Police Station that his brother Safeer Ahmed (45) has been missing and his mobile phone numbers are not responding. He further stated that his brother, Safeer Ahmed, was on bail in a murder case and his opponents might have abducted him. Following this complaint, case (no. 77) was registered at Margallah Police Station under section 365 PPC and investigation was started into the matter.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal to look into the case. He constituted a special team under supervision of ASP (Margallah) Ayesha Gul including SHO Margallah police station Inspector Abdul Jabbar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq, ASI Shehzad Ahmed and others to resolve the case.

This team investigated the case on technical grounds and arrested four persons who abducted Safeer Ahmed and later killed him. The nabbed persons have been identified as Qasim Idress, Waqar Yunus, Sharafat residents of Islamabad and Ali Yar resident of Charsadda.

After probe from the nabbed persons, police recovered the dead body while another team has been constituted to arrest other accomplices of the alleged killers. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this performance of Margallah Police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members. He said that all cases should be resolved on merit.