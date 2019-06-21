CCTVs installed in lock-ups

LAHORE: Lahore police installed CCTV cameras in all lockups of the police stations in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

The DIG Operations said that the objective behind the installations of the CCTV cameras was to discourage police torture and abominable attitude with the inmates of the lockups. He said that the cameras had been linked with the Control Room of CPO office as well as OPS rooms of DIG Operations and all divisional SPs of the City to ensure round the clock monitoring of the behaviour of police with the persons in the lockups as well as better delivery of other-related administrative affairs.

Security tightened: The security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tight on the occasion of Jummatul Mubarik in the metropolis. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and sub-ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Search operations were also conducted in different areas of the City.

CCPO delegates: Chief of Lahore Capital City Police BA Nasir has approved delegation of various powers to subordinate offices for better service delivery and improvement of organisational efficiency. According to a spokesman for Lahore Police, Foreigners Registration Branch and Security Branch would be shifted from the CCPO Office to DIG Operations Lahore office.

Similarly, powers of general verification and issuance of police character certificates have been delegated to the DIG Operations.

It was also decided that administrative/operational and disciplinary matters of civil/ministerial and supporting staff from BS-1 to BS-16 would be taken by the DIG Operations, DIG Investigations, DIG Security and CTO accordingly.

The spokesman said the decision had been taken in the larger interest of general public which would be proven as a healthy administrative step for smooth departmental functioning.