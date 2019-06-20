Sikh Yatrees return to India

LAHORE: Indian Sikh yatrees who had reached Pakistan through Wagah to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev Ji (Jorr Mela) returned to their homeland on Thursday.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and local Sikh leaders saw them off at Wagah border.

Earlier, eight-member Ragi Jatha of Sikh yatrees visited their religious places, including Kartarpur in Narowal, Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Dera Sahib in Lahore and Babay di Beri at Sialkot and performed their rituals.

Talking to the media, the group leader, Jasvir Singh, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing foolproof security to worship places of the Sikh community and best facilities to them. He said they received great love and hospitality in Pakistan. They also thanked the Pakistani government for constructing new building at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore and carrying out development works at other Sikh religious places.