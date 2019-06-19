close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
SA
Sibte Arif
June 20, 2019

423kg drugs seized, 12 suspects held in UAE

National

June 20, 2019

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police confiscated 423 kilograms of drugs and arrested 12 suspects in the largest drug haul so far in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The heroin and crystal drugs as well and half a million Captagon tablets were hidden in secret cavities in vehicle parts, police revealed.

Colonel Taher Garib Al Daheri, Director of Drug Control Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the gang sought to target youth but swift action of security teams thwarted their attempts. The suspects – all Asians – were arrested from different parts of the country.

Colonel Al Dhaheri said that the police destroyed the criminal network. The operation was drawn up to bust the network of criminals, who were operating from outside the UAE, he said.

Colonel Al Dhaheri stressed that Abu Dhabi Police are determined to combat all kinds of drug trafficking while highlighting the positive results of the operation.

Al-Dhahiri stressed that authorities will continue to confront drug smugglers and dismantle drug trafficking groups with an integrated control strategy.

The UAE has stepped up efforts to tackle the illegal smuggling of drugs and narcotics in the country.

