Mali women bowled out for just 6

KIGALI, Rwanda: It took Rwanda women just four balls to finish their chase after Mali women were bowled out for a record-low 6 in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament in the Rwandan capital of Kigali City.

The record for the lowest women’s T20I team total before Tuesday was 14, China women’s score against UAE women in January this year during the Women’s T20 Smash in Bangkok. That was in reply to their opponents’ 203-3, with China bowled out in just ten overs.

UAE’s victory margin — 189 runs — remains the biggest in terms of runs in women’s T20Is, while Rwanda’s latest win is now the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining — 116.

Mali innings lasted nine overs, but only one of their six runs came off the bat, courtesy opener Mariam Samake. After that, it was a sequence of ducks, with five extras.

For Rwanda, 19-year-old medium-pacer Josiane Nyirankundineza picked up three wickets without conceding a run, while medium-pacer Marie Diane Bimenyimana and legspinner Margueritte Vumiliya picked up two wickets apiece.