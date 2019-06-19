Pak hospitals can’t treat Nawaz’s diseases, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday requested Islamabad High Court (IHC) to allow him to submit new documents in his bail petition on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the plea.

NAB Director General Irfan Mangi also appeared before the bench, after being summoned by the high court bench over the late response from the NAB. The IHC bench expressed displeasure with NAB DG Irfan Mangi on delay in submission of department's reply in Nawaz' bail plea.

To this, NAB DG respond that because of the workload, the delay happened and assured the court that now he himself would monitor such matters and next time there would be no delay in submitting response from the department.

On NAB DG reply, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked if any accused deserve for bail, there should not be delay from prosecution side in submission of answers. Former PM Nawaz Sharif in his petition requested the IHC bench to allow submitting new verified medical reports by foreign doctors for the fulfillment of justice.

During hearing of Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris told the court that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from multiple diseases which cannot be treated in Pakistan and prayed the bench to grant bail to his client, as his life is in danger.

Khawaja Haris further told the court that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from dangerous diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac related problems. “Former PM is also in mental stress due to his ailment,” he added. Khawaja Haris argued that his client is seeking bail on medical grounds. He further added that Supreme Court had not viewed these medical reports.

To this, justice Aamir Farooq asked Khawaja Haris to give arguments if similar plea had been dismissed earlier, petition seeking bail on medical ground could be filed again. Khawaja Haris replied that on the basis of fresh health condition and new medical report bail petition on medical grounds could be filed again and this case is also depending on medical grounds. “There are a number of precedents of filing the petitions under the same grounds. Haris argued that his client health condition had been deteriorating after March 25 and now there is immediate need to start treatment of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

To this Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked that during the period of six week bail previously what medical treatment Nawaz Sharif got.

Khawaja Haris replied that during that time, many new diseases had been diagnosed. He told the court that 60 percent right side blood vessels and 30 percent left side blood vessels of Nawaz Sharif had been blocked. The blood vessel supplying blood to Nawaz Sharif's brain is also not working properly, he said.

Haris argued that Nawaz’ diseases are not curable in Pakistan because there are not treatment facilities. He requested the court to grant bail to his client on medical grounds.

After hearing the arguments, IHC adjourned Nawaz’ bail plea on medical ground in Al-Azizia reference till today (Thursday) and main appeal against his imprisonment sentence will be taken up on June 27.