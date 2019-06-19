Ex-employee demands reinstatement

PESHAWAR: A former Class-IV employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to provide him with justice and restore him on his service.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Syed Nawaz Ali Shah, former Naib Qasid from Wadpaga village, Peshawar, said that he was implicated in a corruption case by a group of corrupt employees in the department only to hide their misdeeds. He said that all the relevant courts had exempted him from the false charges framed against him and directed the authorities to reinstate him but he was still running from pillar to post to get justice.

The former governor had also recommended his case on August 15, 2018, but nothing practical was done for his reinstatement up till now.

Syed Nawaz Ali Shah deplored that he was being punished for a crime that he never committed.

He appealed to governor and chairman of the KP Public Service Commission to consider his reinstatement case and rid him and his family of the unrest as he and his family were passing through a difficult situation.