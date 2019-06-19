Water crisis

Former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar was too active in making dams and creating awareness regarding them. But the attitude of the government is too lethargic regarding this serious issue. As per the IMF, Pakistan's water shortage is the third largest water shortage in the world. What we are doing to do to tackle this critical situation?

A report says that more than 75 percent water wastage is due to poor sanitation. Pakistan's National Water Policy was approved in 2018 but there has been no implementation yet. Water borne-diseases are quite common in Pakistan. If our government does not take a firm decision, there will be devastating water scarcity in the country by 2025. Much of our GDP relies on agriculture. To maintain our GDP, we need to overcome the water crisis by using modern techniques and emergency measures.

Haider Zaman Khan

Multan