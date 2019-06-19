Out with the corrupt

It is a painful reality that our country has had a long history of corrupt government(s), including corrupt and ineffective bureaucracy and technocracy. Unfortunately, buying votes, money-laundering, falsified and bogus public documents, and misuse of public funds has been almost a norm in this country.

No political leadership has worked tirelessly to remove corruption. Now the PTI-led government has brought a few political big guns behind bars. Like many others, I strongly believe that improvement in systems and processes in programme planning, budgeting, procurement, financial management, monitoring and evaluation, and administration will encourage will stand in good stead to discourage the corrupt from occupying important slots in our governmental organisations.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad