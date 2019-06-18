close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 19, 2019

Merkel says she’s ‘fine’ after trembling spell

World

AFP
June 19, 2019

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed concerns about her health after visibly trembling at an official ceremony Tuesday, saying she was just a bit dehydrated in the heat.

Merkel appeared unsteady and was shaking as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building with military honours.

Asked by reporter about her well being at a news conference about 90 minutes later, Merkel smiled: "I´ve drunk at least three glasses of water and so I´m doing fine." Zelensky, 41, made light of Merkel´s uneasy spell, joking that he would have come to her rescue if necessary.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World