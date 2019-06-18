Man, son shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man and his son were shot dead over an old enmity near the Hakimabad Bridge on Tuesday, police sources said.

Sartaiz Khan reported to the police that he along with his brother Amir Nawab and nephew Attaullah was driving back home after appearing in a court when Noor Muhammad, Baz Muhammad and Riaz Begum ambushed them near the Hakimabad Bridge.

He said that his brother and nephew were killed on the spot while he escaped narrowly. The police arrested the accused woman while the other two escaped.