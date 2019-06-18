7 LWMC officials promoted

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company promoted its seven officials on their exceptional performance over the years.

LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir said that promotions were granted on merit and all those who would show exceptional performance would be promoted. He warned that the company would also take serious action against the lethargic officials. Assistant Manager Finance Abdullah Hasan has been promoted to the post of deputy manager finance, Assistant Manager Workshop.Jahanzeb Ashraf to the post of deputy manager, Assistant Manager Operations Maryam Saleem to the rank of deputy manager operations, Assistant Manager Procurement Muhammad Hassan to the post of deputy manager procurement, Assistant Manager Admin Sobia Kalsoom to the post of deputy manager admin, Deputy Manager Planning Mehwish Hanif to the post of manager planning and Deputy Manager Operations Rana Faisal has been promoted to the post of manager operations (three districts).