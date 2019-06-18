Past rulers ignored remote areas uplift: CM

LAHORE: Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to the Bahawalpur Division called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday and discussed various matters, including public welfare schemes and development of the Bahawalpur Division.

They congratulated the chief minister for presenting a public-friendly budget despite difficult economic circumstances, adding that foundation of the composite development has been laid. Meanwhile, 35 percent of the development budget has been allocated for southern Punjab. All the backward areas, including southern Punjab, will be included in the development process; they added and appreciated the resumption of meetings with the assembly members.

The chief minister announced providing funds for development schemes of assembly members on priority basis adding that backward areas were willingly left behind in the development journey by the past rulers but the development of remote areas had been especially focused on by the PTI government. Special funds have been allocated for the repair and construction of rural roads under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan programme. Carpeted roads will be constructed on the identification of assembly members in Bahawalpur Division under this programme, he added. He said that the participation of MPAs concerned should be ensured in open courts held in districts and tehsils. The appointments of vice-chancellors for Islamia University and Veterinary University in Bahawalpur were being made soon, he added. No let-up will be allowed in the respect of assembly members and their problems will be personally solved.

The chief minister disclosed that provision of solar panels to the tribal areas of Cholistan, Thal, DG Khan and Rajanpur was being reviewed. He directed to ease the provision of sugar-cess funds adding that past rulers never allocated any amount for the repair and maintenance of roads but the PTI government had allocated huge funds for this purpose. He said that scope of Arazi Centres under the land record management information system would be expanded to all the districts in phases and 115 new Arazi Centres would be established in different areas of the province by January next year. He informed that 26 mobile Arazi Centres were being provided to remote areas. Similarly, the Punjab government is going to recruit 2,000 specialist doctors to overcome their shortage in far-flung hospitals.

The chief minister took immediate notice of assembly members’ complaints about poor construction of sewerage system in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan during the previous government and directed to get the matter investigated through the CMIT. Legal action will be initiated against the responsible persons in the light of inquiry report, he added and made it clear that hard-earned money of the people would not be allowed to be looted and no compromise would be made on the quality of work in public welfare schemes. He said that assembly members should also ensure strict monitoring of development schemes and ensure correct utilisation of national resources.

The chief minister directed to immediately complete the constitution of the board of governors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan and also directed to immediately redress the complaints relating to irrigation department in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. An effective campaign should be launched to curb the incidents of water theft, he added. Buzdar directed to start master degree classes for the students of Minchinabad City and added that trauma centre would be set up in THQ hospital Liaqatpur. Similarly, construction of Head Sulemanki to Minchinabad Road and Bahawalnagar to Pakpattan Road will also be reviewed by the government.