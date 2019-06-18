DM School students wins regional prestigious Global Science Competition prize

KARACHI: A team from DM School System in Karachi, Pakistan, has won the Cambridge Upper Secondary Science Competition for the Pakistan region.

The DM School System’s winning project, one of 32 entered into the competition from the region, involved the detection of adulterants in milk among well-known brands.

The winning team included Rida Sajid, Mahnoor Mustafa, Maliha Shoaib, Munneeba Akhtar, Nayab Fatima and Laiba Shahzad.A statement from the youngsters, pictured with their teacher and a fellow student who was not part of the team, said: ‘Being part of the Cambridge Upper Secondary Science competition has been an incredibly thrilling and delightful journey.

“It gave us an opportunity to collaborate with each other and dedicate ourselves to a particular purpose. It made us highly acquainted with a subject which we had less knowledge of. We are tremendously proud of our massive achievement which would have been unattainable without the support of our school, family and team-mates.”****