‘Healthy criticism is always welcome’

PINDIGHEB: Media should come forward and play their roll to awaken the masses. Healthy and positive criticism is always welcome as it provides us guideline to serve the people in a best possible way. Provincial Minster for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while addressing a press conference at the Tehsil Municipal Authority hall in Pindigheb. He talked in detail about hardships which the present government was facing.
