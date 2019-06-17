close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MH
Mahboob Hussain
June 18, 2019

‘Healthy criticism is always welcome’

National

MH
Mahboob Hussain
June 18, 2019

PINDIGHEB: Media should come forward and play their roll to awaken the masses. Healthy and positive criticism is always welcome as it provides us guideline to serve the people in a best possible way. Provincial Minster for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while addressing a press conference at the Tehsil Municipal Authority hall in Pindigheb. He talked in detail about hardships which the present government was facing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan