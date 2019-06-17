Can the CDA help?

I am a senior citizen and a taxpayer, suffering at the hands of the CDA every year. I would like to see some order and discipline restored in the CDA. I have property in the F8 sector in Islamabad. Every year, the CDA issues property tax bills, which mysteriously never reach me. Resultantly, I have to visit the CDA Revenue Office every year, wait one hour for the concerned clerk, who is usually missing from his table, persuade him to issue me a duplicate bill, which is not done without argument. Then I take the bill to the concerned officer for his signatures and stamp, and finally pay the bill. This whole exercise exhausts me.

Is it asking too much from the CDA to kindly send a soft copy of the bill by email, or make it possible for its customers to download duplicate bills from its website? All other organisations are issuing e-bills, and cutting down their costs, so why can’t the CDA?

P S Ahmed

Islamabad