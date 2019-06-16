220 power pilferers arrested

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) arrested 220 power pilferers during the ongoing operation against the electricity stealing and registered cases against 15 persons.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Pesco Sub-divisional Officer Zafar Iqbal Khattak said that operation against power thieves continued in all areas of the district, which was yielding results. He added that 220 persons using direct hooks were arrested in a day in different areas of Takht-e-Nusrati during operation. The official said cases were registered against 15 power thieves.

He urged the people to get power meters installed and pay monthly power bills regularly so they could get uninterrupted electricity supply.