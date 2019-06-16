Better budget

On June 14, 2019 the Sindh government gave its budget. Compared with the federal government, the budget given by the Sindh government is better. The federal government increased the salaries of government employees from grade one to sixteen by ten percent and also increase grades 17 to 19 by only five percent. The Sindh government increased salaries of all grades by 15 percent.

The government of Sindh has taken a positive initiative by spending on the health and education sectors too.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Khairpur Mirs