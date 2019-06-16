close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Poultry training programme starts today

Islamabad

June 17, 2019

Rawalpindi: A Week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will start on June 17 and continue till June 21 with 9 am to 1 pm timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI. The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till June 17, morning.

