Naanbais’ agitation

Rawalpindi: All Punjab Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association in an emergency meeting decided to start agitation campaign against ever-increasing inflation from tomorrow (Tuesday).

All Punjab Muttahida Naanbahis Welfare Association representatives including Shafiq Qureshi from Rawalpindi, Aftab Gill from Lahore, Sajjad Abbasi from Islamabad, Mir Daad Khan and Ayub Shah from Gujranwala, Muhammad Nawab from Faisalabad, Rana Muhammad Nasir from Sahiwal and several others were present in the meeting.

The association president Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi told ‘The News’ that PTI government has broken the back of poor people through its policies. An 80-kilogram ‘Atta’ sack is selling at Rs3600 against Rs2800, fine sack of 84-kilogram selling at Rs4200 against Rs3400 while ‘Maida’ sack is selling at Rs4600 against Rs3400 in markets. We have decided to start protest demonstrations from Tuesday,” he said.

He said that all naanbahis throughout the province will shut down their ‘tandoors’ to come on roads to lockdown cities. We are ready to go to jails, he warned. It is worth mentioning here that presently a ‘roti’ is selling at Rs7 and a ‘naan’ at Rs10.