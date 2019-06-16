Mango season in full swing

Islamabad: The summer season is in full flow, Mangoes (the king of fruits) sale, is now in full swing as Mango selling vendors are witnessing a good surge in the demand of fruit in the markets elsewhere in the country including federal capital.

Pakistan is an important mango growing country in the world as soil and climatic conditions here are highly suitable for mango growth. According to Traders, Wholesale fruit market is brimming with mango lovers, exporters and traders on a daily basis as truckloads of the fruit start reaching market early in the morning.

Chaunsa mango of Pakistan is one of the world’s top available varieties. Chaunsa is a variety of mango grown in different parts of the world, but originally from Rahimyar Khan and Multan in Punjab, said a vendor selling fruit in G-7 Sunday Bazaar. A mango-lover Sana Khursheed while purchasing Mango commented, mango is her favourite fruit during summers as Pakistani mangoes have got more than four hundred varieties and are taken to be among the best of the world.

Tahir Zia a vendor at G-6 market said, Pakistani mangoes are loved both locally and internationally for their taste and quality. A citizen said mangoes are one of those fruits that I crave for. Besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also have many advantages and health benefits.

A mother of five kids explained, in Pakistan, mangos are being consumed in multiple ways. The love affair between the people of Pakistan and this fruit is sky high and it doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon. The ways of consumption are different from each other, which shows the diversity.

People either slice the whole fruit down and just pick it up and start to suck the juice out of the mango without any hesitation, she adds. A Physician Dr Khurram Javed said, Mangoes, as all of us know, has no comparison with other fruits in its tempting taste and is said King Fruit , but at the same time, research proves that eating mangoes helps in mood behaviour n helps one to maintain happy mood.

It not only strengthen one’s will power but also prevents from heart diseases, he added. Mangoes contain Fibre, which can help human to fight against cancer, he further explained, adding, On an average, one mango contains 1-gram protein, 28 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams Fibre, Sodium and Vitamin E that keeps a man happy.