Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Oil painting workshop begins

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has arranged a five-day oil painting workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery from Monday (today) till June 21.

In the opening ceremony, Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, ex-principal of College of Art & Design, Punjab University will give a lecture to students about oil painting and will give demonstration to the participants. A total of 25 participants have registered themselves for this workshop. Highly potential teachers will teach participants oil painting and its techniques. Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said, “Our young generation is eager to learn these mediums and we have arranged this workshop so students can learn oil painting.

