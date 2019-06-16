World rowing chief gives thumbs up to Tokyo Olympics venue

TOKYO: The head of the International Rowing Federation has backed the newly opened 2020 Tokyo Olympic venue to provide a world-class test for athletes at next year’s Summer Games.

The Sea Forest Waterway, which will also host sprint canoeing and be used for the Paralympics, opened on Sunday with a demonstration event completed in blustery conditions. “Of course the wind, if it’s too strong, might be an issue,” admitted world rowing chief Jean-Christophe Rolland, who won a gold medal for France at the 2000 Olympics.

“But it’s the fourth time I came here in Tokyo and this is the first time I’ve seen it so strong. “On an eight-day programme, I hope that we will find easily a time when the wind is not too strong and that we can have a good competition.”

Rolland praised Tokyo organisers for completing the venue on schedule. “Everything has been on track, on time and I am very pleased more than one year before the Olympic Games to be in such a position without any major issues,” he told reporters. “There are still some little things to improve but we can be relieved we will have a good course for the Games.”

The Sea Forest Waterway is one of just eight permanent new venues being constructed for Tokyo 2020, in addition to 25 existing and 10 temporary venues out of a total of 43.