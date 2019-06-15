Xi meets Imran third time in eight months: Chinese media

BEIJING: Chinese media while giving prominent coverage to the meeting of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan held in Bishkek said it was highly productive, pushing forward their socio-economic cooperative partnership, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The media, quoted President Xi Jinping having said that it has been his third meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past eight months.

According to the report, this fully demonstrates the excellent interaction and coordination between the two governments at the highest level to protect and promote their ever-green decades’ old relationship.

According to the China Daily, the President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the commitment of the two countries to foster a closer community with a shared future against complicated regional and international situations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit,

Stressing that the two sides should well maintain, consolidate, and develop their all-weather partnership and all-dimensional cooperation, Xi said that China and Pakistan should carry out in-depth communication on issues of common concern, so as to make joint efforts to safeguard regional and international security and stability.

China and Pakistan should expand and enrich the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new focus on areas including industrial parks, agriculture and social welfare, he asserted.

Xi also called on the two countries to take the upgrade of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement as an opportunity to vigorously expand bilateral trade.

China is willing to help Pakistan within its capabilities, Xi said, adding that China supports Pakistan in implementing its national counter-terrorism plan to the end and is ready to help the country strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity. China also supports Pakistan and India in improving their relations, Xi said.

Noting that China is Pakistan's all-weather strategic cooperative partner, Imran Khan said his country appreciates China's valuable support and assistance and applauds China's active role in promoting international and regional peace and security. Pakistan, Khan said, is committed to deepening its strategic relationship with China, and will firmly advance the construction of the CPEC, adding that his country will take effective measures to ensure security for the project.