Sun Jun 16, 2019
A
APP
June 16, 2019

Senior journalist found dead

National

HYDERABAD: A senior journalist of Hyderabad was found dead in his apartment in Raheem Centre here on Saturday evening.

The police, which shifted the body from the flat to Liaquat University Hospital, said slain Ilyas Warsi was apparently killed with a sharp object.

The police said a head injury was visible on Warsi’s body, but the cause of death would be known after the postmortem.

The Sindh IG, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, has taken notice of the incident. Warsi reportedly lived alone in the flat.

