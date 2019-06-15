Razak Dawood hasn’t resigned: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce has rebutted a report on Saturday saying that Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has not tendered his resignation from his portfolio as Adviser/Federal Minister.

In a press release the ministry said that the said news is based on rumours as the adviser is currently out of country due to some personal engagements after seeking due permission from the competent authority. He will resume his duties from tomorrow (Monday), it adds.