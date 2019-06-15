close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 16, 2019

Razak Dawood hasn’t resigned: ministry

Top Story

 
June 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce has rebutted a report on Saturday saying that Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has not tendered his resignation from his portfolio as Adviser/Federal Minister.

In a press release the ministry said that the said news is based on rumours as the adviser is currently out of country due to some personal engagements after seeking due permission from the competent authority. He will resume his duties from tomorrow (Monday), it adds.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story