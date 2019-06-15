CM announces package for terror victims’ families

LAHORE : The Punjab government has announced a compensation package for the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said financial assistance would be provided to the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents under “Khiraj Shuhada Package” and the widows and orphaned children of those martyred in terrorist incidents would be provided financial assistance till they were financially stable.

The CM said that in the upcoming budget a sum of Rs30 cror had been earmarked for this programme. The families of the common citizens who have fallen victims to the incidents of terrorism will not be left alone, the CM said, adding the Khiraj Shuhada Package would be implemented under a policy.

working ties: Usman Buzdar held a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday and both agreed on further improving mutual working relationships.

Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi were also present. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the chief minister on presenting “the best budget, 2019-20.” The chief minister paid tributes to Pervaiz Elahi for conducting the proceedings of the House especially during the budget speech.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views with each other regarding political situation and measures proposed in the budget besides other matters of mutual interest. They agreed on further improving the mutual working relationships for the welfare of the people of the province.

The CM said that during the budget speech Opposition displayed non-parliamentary attitude. “By presenting the best and balanced budget we have reflected the people’s aspirations whereas the Opposition is politicking on non-issues.”

He said that in the previous era basic necessities and priorities of the people were ignored whereas the Tehrik-e-Insaaf government had rightly determined the people’s priorities. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab is moving on the path to real change, he said, adding in the budget due attention was paid to the real development projects for the welfare of the people because real change would come in Pakistan when changes came in Punjab. He said that opinion of the MPAs would be given due consideration in the development projects. Usman Buzdar said, “Only a leader like Imran Khan could pull the country out of crisis. Our intention is good and direction is right. We are undertaking such works for the welfare and wellbeing of the people which the former rulers could not do years together. A huge damage was done to the province in the previous era due to wrong priorities; people were given pain instead of relief.”

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the previous government had tarnished and immensely damaged the province due to wrong policy. He said the province was bankrupted. He said, “The projects of public welfare of my tenure were halted due to personal ego due to which people suffered. The present era is the people’s own era. Now there is merit and good governance, the PA Speaker said.