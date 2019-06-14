close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

PEMRA allows AIOU to run TV channel

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig formally handed over Non-commercial Satellite TV Channel license to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a ceremony held here.

On the occasion, Registrar AIOU Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer signed licensing document, while PEMRA was represented by its Director General Wakeel Khan.

It enabled the country's mega University to run its own Education TV channel and further strengthen its open distance learning system, through the support of media network.

