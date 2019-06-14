PEMRA allows AIOU to run TV channel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig formally handed over Non-commercial Satellite TV Channel license to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a ceremony held here.
On the occasion, Registrar AIOU Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer signed licensing document, while PEMRA was represented by its Director General Wakeel Khan.
It enabled the country's mega University to run its own Education TV channel and further strengthen its open distance learning system, through the support of media network.
