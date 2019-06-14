Need to make city roads pedestrian friendly

Safety of pedestrians has become a concern with flying vehicular traffic ruling Rawalpindi roads. A lot needs to be done to make the city pedestrian friendly.

“To prevent killings or injuries in road accident, a safe road system does not just require road users who obey traffic rules, it is equally necessary to have authorities who provide roads designed for safety,” says garments supplier, Zain Ali.

“The authorities should construct safer roads not having dangerous junctions. The elements of aesthetics or comfort such as shades, benches, etc. must be integrated in the design of pedestrian facilities,” says Yawar Mehdi, an architect.

Tanvir Naqvi, an artist, says: “Holistic approach is required to envision and implement the entire road plan to the minutest detail without political or bureaucratic meddling. As an important city Rawalpindi deserves such a treatment.”

“Most of the city roads especially Old Airport Road doesn't have a safe crossing. Zebra Crossing at Shah Khalid Colony is of no use as speeding vehicles never slow down. I feel that we should have crossings that allow enough time to pedestrians. At present, vehicles eat up pedestrians’ right to cross the road,” says Farah Hussain, a student.

“Foot over-bridges and walking facilities along roads are need of the hour. The service road running along Old Airport Road up to Gulzar-e-Quaid has no walking facility for pedestrians. At night it becomes very dangerous for them,” says Nadra Ali, a teacher.

“Needs of women, children and senior citizens should be dealt with separately. Curbs and ramps must be constructed on sidewalks to make walking convenient. Short pedestrian crossings and wider sidewalks will also prove beneficial,” says Rokaya Zaidi, a clinic worker.

“Most of the two-way city roads with shops and houses facing each other do not have footpaths. Instead, shopkeepers occupy the front of their shops and house owners extend their green area. This immediately needs to be considered and proper footpaths with cemented tiles must be constructed for pedestrians,” says Behzad Hasan, a medical officer.

Sakina Bibi, a housewife, says: “The city administration must take suitable steps and control fast-moving two-wheeler riders, cyclists, rickshaw-pullers and goods carrying vehicles which continue to dominate the Mohalla streets in the city, thereby posing a risk to pedestrians.”

“Bikers must be asked to keep their headlights on during night time and make their presence felt. Sidewalks on the either side of the roads for pedestrians are essential,” says Safia Hasan, a college lecturer.

“Zebra crossings, sidewalks should be properly marked so that pedestrians can walk on them comfortably,” says Zaigham Abbas, a special person.

Baqir Raza, a retired army man, says: “The city administration must be held accountable for the precious lives being lost or injured in road accidents.”