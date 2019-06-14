Rs1,500m fixed for tourism

LAHORE: The Punjab government, with the main objective of exploration and development of new tourist destinations in the province and promotion of tourism by providing quality infrastructure, has unveiled its budgetary allocations to the tune of Rs1,500 million for the vital sector of Tourism for the fiscal year 2019-20, with a, nearly, four times increase, comparing to the last four years budgetary allocations.

As the budgetary documents, released on Friday revealed, the Punjab government will spend Rs298.669 millions on the 19 on-going schemes in this (Supposedly) richest ‘Revenue Generating Sector’.

While Rs1,188.734 million will be spent on the 18 new schemes in this sector in the Punjab province, thus, a total of Rs1500 million will be spent respectively on the new and ongoing schemes in the province to promote Tourism.

The worth mentioning on-going schemes, which will get sustenance from the current budgetary allocations, include development of a resort along with approach road at Dharabi Lake, Chakwal, construction of building for Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) /Tourism Complex in Lahore with Rs7.500 million, up-gradation and provision of missing facilities at Fort Monroe Resort, District Dera Ghazi Khan with Rs34.024m and construction of A Resort at Derawar Fort, Cholistan Bahawalpur with Rs36.517 million. The new schemes being initiated in the Fiscal year 2019-20 budget include mechanical up-gradation of Thematic Food Court, Arts & Craft shops and Entertainment Activity Like Zip Lining, Wall Climbing etc. and Walkways at Patriata Top Station, Murrree with Rs100 million, Desert Safari Development of Camping Village /Sites at Cholistan Desert and Thal Desert with Rs200 million, Renovation and Rehabilitation of 12 Guest/Rest Houses to be handed over to Tourism Department Rs100.559million, Feasibility Study for Establishment of Disney Land/Theme Park in Punjab and Land Acquisition with Rs137.199 million, and last but not the least, a sum of Rs200 million has been earmarked for the Sightseeing Double Decker Bus, Bahawalpur and Multan (O&M on PPP).