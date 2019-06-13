close
June 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

POINTS TABLE

Sports

 
June 14, 2019

Tabulated under as team, played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run-rate:

New Zealand 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.163

Australia 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.570

India 3 2 0 0 1 5 0.539

England 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.307

Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 2 4 -1.517

West Indies 3 1 1 0 1 3 2.054

Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 1 3 -0.714

Pakistan 4 1 2 0 1 3 -1.796

South Africa 4 0 3 0 1 1 -0.952

Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.493

