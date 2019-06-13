POINTS TABLE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tabulated under as team, played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run-rate:
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.163
Australia 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.570
India 3 2 0 0 1 5 0.539
England 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.307
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 2 4 -1.517
West Indies 3 1 1 0 1 3 2.054
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 1 3 -0.714
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 1 3 -1.796
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1 1 -0.952
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.493
