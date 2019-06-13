AIOU to receive applications for part-time tutors till 17th

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday said it would receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17, to register maximum teachers on its newly launched ‘Aaghee’ web portal.

The university has initiated the registration process a month ago and invited the applications from well qualified and experienced part-time Tutors to enhance the standard of education in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) environment, the official sources told APP on Thursday. The existing tutors of AIOU could also apply through online portal with the prescribed fee, they added. According to the details shared by the sources, the applicants had to sign-up on the portal and fill-in the required information for registration in the first step of enrollment.

On the registration of the account, the candidate would be able to create a profile by providing personal information and other details including address, education and experience etcetera. As the second step, the fee challan amounting to Rs1000 could then could be downloaded.

The candidate could deposit fee at any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank after 48 hours of downloading challan. The aspirant would provide the fee details on this portal.

Later, the candidate may proceed to select the courses, he/she was qualified for and complete his registration process. The sources said only those courses would appear which were related to candidate’s educational qualification area. They said the application status would be updated from ‘Pending to Submitted’ after receiving the verification from the bank about the payment of fee. The aspirants’ documents were not required at this stage, they added.

The sources said the short-listed candidates would be contacted through SMS and email to submit their testimonials, adding that the applicants were requested to provide fee details on portal and keep the fee deposit slips with them.

awareness: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that creating awareness about celiac diseases was their social responsibility, which would benefit more people in the country.

Addressing the participants of one-day seminar on ‘Prevention of Celiac Diseases and our Social Responsibilities,’ organised by National Council of Social Welfare at National Institute of Special Education, the minister said that he was himself facing wheat use allergy.

He said that he liked ‘tandoor roti’ from childhood, adding that after sometime, he felt pain and swelling due to which tests were conducted. He said that a disease was diagnosed about which he heard for the first time. The minister said that he was restrained from using wheat roti (bread). He said that due to this disease a person has to go through number of tests. Due to this disease, a person could not use wheat bread or other wheat products.

He said patients suffering from this disease face a number of problems and they had no option but to bear it and the only remedy for this disease was to take preventive measures. The minister said people get awareness and information about the disease from seminars like this.

He said awareness was very essential to prevent the onset of this disease. Shafqat Mahmood lauded the efforts of National Council of Social Welfare for organizing the seminar on an important issue and urged experts to lead efforts to spread information about this health hazard. In her speech, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said such awareness programmes helped people to change their behaviour and lifestyle that fosters healthy environment.

She said the government was providing health facilities to poor segment of society. National Council of Social Welfare Chairman,Dr Nadeem Shafiq, said that very few people had knowledge about the celiac diseases in the country. He said that special food needed to be prepared for the people facing wheat allergy.