Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

Strange statement

Top Story

 
I was amazed to hear the learned federal minister Faisal Vawda say that by hanging 5,000 people, Pakistan’s problems can be solved. Apparently he meant that there are five thousand looters in the country who have ruined the economy.

Will the good minister tell us whether in the list of those who need to be hanged there will be those who have undeclared properties in the UK?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

