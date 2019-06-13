US destroyer’s visit to Pakistan concludes

KARACHI: The visit of US Navy’s ship Mason to Pakistan concluded on Thursday. The port call on by the USS Mason to Karachi is a manifestation of the good bilateral relations between both the navies. Upon arrival, the USS Mason, an ‘Arleigh Burke class destroyer’, and the crew were received with traditional warmth and cordiality.

Several programmes were rolled out for the ship including various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, table top discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits. Pakistan and and the US enjoy friendly relations based on mutual interests and cooperation. Bilateral cooperation and naval engagements between the two countries date back to early ‘50s. Since then collaboration and cooperation between both the navies has enhanced in different domains.

Both the navies share common views on keeping the sea lanes open for sea farers and have practically taken concrete steps for achievement of maritime security in the region. Pakistan Navy in line with government’s policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.