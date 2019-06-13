Saad asks Imran not to become NAB chairman

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan not to try to become chairman NAB.

Talking to the media at the hearing of his case in an accountability court on Thursday, he said Imran’s speech gave the impression that he is still unable to run the government and he is trying hard to divert public attention from his bad governance towards accountability of political opponents. He said Imran should have been ashamed of making a speech in the darkness of night like thieves. He warned that the time for the exit of the Imran government had come and it was close to its end. He said Imran should satisfy himself with the passion of running government and rest assured that the PML-N would not topple his government since it would itself fall down with its own weight.

He said the first budget of the PTI government was prepared by the IMF and it had nothing to do with public aspirations. He said the PTI government had the credit of presenting an anti-people budget. He said after the PTI budget, the opposition needs not come out and the masses would themselves deal with the cruel rulers. He said an inquiry commission Imran constituted had no worth since he was a man full of hatred and vengeance, and he had only one motto – to crush his opponents at all costs. He said the PML-N and the people of Pakistan would not acknowledge the status of the commission Imran has constituted. He said the PTI government jailed PML-N leaders in fake cases.