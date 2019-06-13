Plea seeking ban on PTM media coverage: State institutions can’t be criticised, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the DG Operations Pemra to appear before it in connection with a plea seeking a ban on the media coverage and social media accounts in respect of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and Ismail Gulalai.

Justice Aamir Farooq resumed the hearing on the plea filed by Col (R) Javed Iqbal. Justice Aamir Farooq remarked, “Summoning a written reply from the NAB and Pemra means two to three months will pass.”

He further remarked that this was not a matter of any institution or an individual but a case of public interest. “The Pemra offices should assist the court in this regard,” he added. DG Internet Protocol PTA Ansar Ahmad told the court that secure sites on the foreign social media could not be blocked from Pakistan.

The court questioned the absence of Pemra officials. Justice Aamir remarked that if Pemra started ensuring implementation of its code of conduct then such issues will stand abolished. He further remarked that almost all the TV channels were showing content in violation of code of conduct from 2000hrs to 2400hrs at night.

Justice Aamir remarked that it was clearly mentioned in the code of conduct nothing could be said against the state institutions. The court summoned DG operation Pemra to appear before it in person and adjourned the hearing till June 30.

The petition seeking ban on the PTM chairperson and others has requested the court for an “appropriate action” against Manzoor Pashteen “under prevailing laws” in the interest of the country and to “uphold the respect and prestige of the Pakistan Army”.