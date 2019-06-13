Revenue division allocated Rs1.8bln

ISLAMABAD: The government would spend Rs1,818.238 million for 16 ongoing and two new development schemes of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the details, out of this amount, Rs1,628.238 million would be utilised for the completion of 16 ongoing development projects, whereas an amount of Rs190 million has been allocated for two new development schemes.

The government allocated Rs480 million for the development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under Asian Development Bank’s regional improving border services Project Islamabad, while Rs331.770 million has been earmarked for the establishment of Inland Revenue offices in Pakistan.

In PSDP 2019-20, the government has also allocated Rs325 million for the construction of a regional tax office at Islamabad, while Rs200 million have been allocated for the construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gwadar.

The government also allocated Rs50 million for Strengthening Tax System and Building Tax Policy Analysis Capacity project. Similarly, Rs20 million have been allocated for the construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Kohat. Among the new schemes, the government allocated Rs100 million for National Single Window Programme Islamabad, whereas Rs90 million have been earmarked for the construction of Office of Intelligence and Investigation (IRS) Karachi.