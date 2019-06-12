COAS hails befitting response during stand-off with India

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while appreciating befitting response during the February standoff with India has said the Pakistan Army remains fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of the motherland. The COAS was presiding over a two-day annual Formation Commanders’ Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). All general officers of the Pakistan Army attended the meeting. The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The army chief also appreciated successes being achieved in ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability.

The forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country. The DG ISPR said that internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.