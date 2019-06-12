US team briefed on PHEC community college project

LAHORE: A delegation from the community colleges of the United States visited Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) here on Wednesday and met the senior management of PHEC and principals from five existing community colleges of Punjab.

The visit was facilitated by the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS)/ Council of American Overseas Research Centers (CAORC) and included representatives from Montgomery College Maryland, California Lutheran University, Sauk Valley Community College, Mesa Community College, Northern Virginia Community College, Spokane Community College, Gadsden State Community College, and Seattle Central College Washington.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General (QA & Accreditation) PHEC Ms Zia Batool said PHEC in collaboration with the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab launched the Community Colleges project following the successful model of the United States. The programme offers 2-year associate degrees in practical and employable fields of studies to prepare students to enter the job market and produce a skilled workforce.

“The model offers high-quality education with technical expertise at a low cost,” she said and added, “education is being imparted in the market-oriented disciplines, with a core focus on the job-ready skills of the students in order to meet the growing needs of the industry as well as bridging the industry-academia gap.” She further said currently five community colleges had been established in five districts - Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur. “Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has taken a keen interest in the project and we have been pledged the fullest support of the Punjab government in expanding this project to all nine divisions of Punjab,” Ms Batool added. She further said the Associate Degree programme of Community college was the best alternative as the two-year conventional BA was phasing out.