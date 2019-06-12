Employing Pakistanis

Other than lip service and declarations, there are no visible steps being taken to stop money laundering and flight of foreign exchange from Pakistan. In a country where employment opportunities are alarmingly on the decline, it is suicidal to employ those who with dual nationalities instead of giving priority to those who are qualified for those jobs and hold only the Pakistani passport.

The only exception should be specialists in any field for which a Pakistani national is not available. Nowhere else can dual nationals be employed in Customs, Immigration, Foreign Service and key financial regulatory institutions. Countries like India, Malaysia etc do not allow their nationals to hold dual nationality precisely because of the fear of split loyalties, and yet they have more remittances than Pakistan.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar